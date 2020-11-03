O’Brien: ‘China Presents a Much Stronger Challenge or Threat’ than the Soviet Union Did

On Monday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien argued that China poses a “much stronger challenge or threat” over the long term to the United States than the Soviet Union did.

O’Brien said, “I think China presents a much stronger challenge or threat to the United States over the long run than the Soviet Union did. They’ve got a much bigger population, a massive geography, and a massive economy.”

