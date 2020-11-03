Stacey Abrams: ‘I Think We Have a Strong Chance of Delivering Georgia’ for Biden

Former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden had a “strong chance” of winning the state of Georgia.

Abrams said, “I’m feeling determined. I think we have a very strong chance of delivering the state of Georgia not only 16 electoral college votes but two U.S. senators, a new congresswoman from the 7th district, and flipping the state House of Representatives. I’m in a good space. We have to keep the pressure on.”

She added, “As of Sunday, we had 3.9 million voters. That represents 56% of Georgia’s eligible voting and just shy by 200,000 votes of our high watermark in 2016 of 4.1 million voters. We expect at least another million votes to happen today, if not more. It’s going to be a very close race, very tight. Georgia is a divided state in terms of Democrat versus Republican, and we have independents. But we know that with turnout, Democrats have a very strong chance of taking this election.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN