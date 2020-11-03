Watch: CNN Reporter Pesters Two Ohioans Until They Reveal Their Votes

CNN correspondent Gary Tuchman had an awkward exchange with Ohio voters in a polling place on Tuesday.

Talking to a voter in line, Tuchman said, “How come you didn’t early vote? How come you decided to wait until today?”

The man answered, “I was not decided who to vote for. I was still in the thinking process.”

Tuchman asked, “Oh, so you weren’t decided, well, can I ask you a personal question?”

The man said, “Yeah, go ahead.”

CNN’s Tuchman asked, “Have you decided?”

The man replied, “Yes.”

Tuchman pressed, “Who have you decided on?”

The man replied, “Democrat.”

Tuchman said, “Democrat.”

The man said, “Yes.”

Tuchman asked, “Who’s the Democrat?”

The man replied, “Joe Biden.”

Tuchman said, “OK, I just wanted to make sure you know who you’re voting for. I’m just joking around with you.”

The CNN correspondent then asked a woman who shook her head no.

Tuchman then asked another man, “What made you decide not to vote early and decide to come on voting day?”

A man said, “I felt comfortable voting today. I felt it was safe. There’s lines and hand sanitizer.”

Tuchman said, “Have you decided who to vote for?”

The man said, “Yeah.”

Tuchman said, “Can you tell me.”

The man said, “Democrat.”

Tuchman said, “Do you know the guy’s name?”

The man said, “Yeah,” then moved along the line.

Tuchman said, “Still kind of shy about it. Either way, you know, we try to be sensitive when we ask people who to vote for because they have every right not to tell us. We want to give our voters information about who people are voting for.”

