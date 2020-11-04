Baldwin: Biden Can Act on ‘Several Issues’ Through Executive Action

During an interview on MSNBC on Wednesday, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) stated that if 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden is elected president, but Republicans hold the Senate, she would “note how much that Joe Biden is going to be able to do using his executive powers.”

Baldwin said, “I think one of the topics that we could certainly find some common ground on, and have, certainly, historically, in Congress and with the president, is working on infrastructure. I know that even that issue has become more controversial in recent years, but we know we have a huge infrastructure deficit in the United States. I can certainly attest to that in the state of Wisconsin, and that provides an opportunity for bipartisan work within both houses of Congress and the president.”

She continued, “And I would also note how much that Joe Biden is going to be able to do using his executive powers. We’ve, of course, seen Trump do an extraordinary amount using executive powers. But I think that there are several issues where he is going to be able to take action to fight the pandemic, to help our economy, and help people who are struggling in our economy right now.”

Baldwin concluded, “And then the other really key difference with a President Biden is that he’s all about unity, and all about bringing us together to respond to our challenges. When we face so many crises in the United States, I know that he’s going to work really hard to find common pathways forward in every instance he can.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett