Clyburn: Biden’s Over 72 Million Votes a ‘Mandate’ to ‘Change the Direction of This Country’

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said Thursday on MSNBC that former Vice President Joe Biden will win the presidential election with over 72 million votes, which is a “mandate” to “change the direction of this country.”

Clyburn said, “I’m convinced when it’s all said and done Joe Biden will be the president-elect and we do know that he’s got over 72 million votes. That’s a mandate to me to change the direction of this country. So the House is still in our hands, not with the numbers we hoped, but we’ll come back in two years and take care of that as well.”

When asked to name who he would like to see serve in a Biden cabinet, Clyburn said, “Cedric Richmond. I won’t say any others.”

