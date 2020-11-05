Clyburn: ‘I Don’t Think Anything Went Wrong’ for House Dems

During an interview with MSNBC on Thursday, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said that he doesn’t “think anything went wrong” for House Democrats in the 2020 election.

Clyburn said, “I don’t think anything went wrong.” He added that Democrats had seats in districts that were difficult to defend.

He continued that Democrats still held the House, and believes that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden will win and have “a mandate…to change the direction of this country.”

Clyburn acknowledged that Democrats did lose some seats in the House, and didn’t intend to do so. He continued, “But you know, you would have shrunk if you went from 250 to 240. So, yes, the majority has shrunk some. But still, we’re in control. We’ll make the adjustments, and we’ll continue to do what we can on behalf of the American people.”

Clyburn later stated that Democrats didn’t receive a “wholesale rejection” in the House elections.

