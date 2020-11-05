PA AG Shapiro: ‘There Is Transparency Baked Into the System’ — ‘The Rhetoric Needs to Go Away’

Thursday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) sounded off on the President Donald Trump campaign filing a lawsuit to have better access for campaign observers at locations where ballots are being processed and counted in the state.

Referring to the lawsuit, Trump tweeted his campaign had a “Big legal win in Pennsylvania!”

Shapiro told “MSNBC Live” that “there is transparency baked into the system” of ballot counting. He then urged for any rhetoric suggesting illegality is taking place in Pennsylvania “to go away.”

“Look, I don’t really want to get into a back-and-forth with the Trump campaign over semantics,” Shapiro advised. “They seem to want to continue to run a rhetorical campaign, and I would just say like the campaign is over Hallie. The votes were cast, and now we have to count them and respect the will of the people. And I’m not going to let anyone stop that process of counting.”

“There is transparency baked into the system where candidates from all parties and all parties and what have you have the opportunity to observe,” he continued. “Hallie, you and your viewers can observe by going online and watching a live stream of what goes on there. So, we’re going to continue this count. There’ll be transparency in the process. And I would just say at this point, the rhetoric needs to go away. The campaign is over. We just need to focus on counting these ballots.”

