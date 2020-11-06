Chris Christie to Trump on Voter Fraud Claims: ‘Show Your Evidence’

Friday, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) called on President Donald Trump to back up his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election with evidence. Trump, on Thursday, held a news conference in which he addressed the ongoing ballot counts.

During the press conference, Trump claimed, “If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”

Christie told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” that he made that recommendation to Trump “last night” because it is what you have to do as a prosecutor, and it is “what the American people want to see.”

“I think, George, one of the things that will be key here is for the lawyers to tell him about the likelihood of success on the legal actions that he plans to take, and they have an absolute obligation not only to the country but a much narrower obligation, ethical obligation to their client to tell him what they really think and what the possibilities are of winning,” Christie outlined. “I think that’s the way it’ll probably go, rather than a political solution where someone from the political world comes to him and tells him not to fight. That’s against who Donald Trump has been his whole life. But here’s the bottom line: At some point, you’re going to have to show your evidence. And that’s why I recommended last night to the president, you know, show your evidence when you’re making the charges. That’s what you had to do as a prosecutor, and I think that’s what the American people want to see.”

