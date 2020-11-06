FNC’s Wallace: Biden Is Almost Certainly the ‘Next President’

Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace said 0n Friday’s broadcast of “America’s Newsroom” that former Vice President Joe Biden was now almost certain to win the 2020 presidential election.

Wallace said, “The significance of Pennsylvania is there’s every indication — and remember, Pennsylvania now the president is trailing by 6,800 votes, on election night he was leading by a total of more than half a million — there’s every reason to believe that Biden is going to continue to advance his lead in Pennsylvania. If he does that, and if the news organizations declare that he has won Pennsylvania, then he is the next president even without any of the other states on that list.”

He added, “Even Arizona, which Fox News has called, even if you take that away from the Biden column and you take away Georgia, and you take away Nevada, and you take away North Carolina, Pennsylvania would put him over the 270 mark. That’s why that’s so important. There doesn’t seem to be any reason to believe that he isn’t at least in this initial vote count going to carry Pennsylvania.”

