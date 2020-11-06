GOP Rep. Gosar Predicts House Democrat ‘Civil War,’ Says Clyburn Could Replace Pelosi as Speaker

During a radio interview with Mobile, AL’s FM Talk 106.5, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) discussed Republican gains made in the House of Representatives last Tuesday and the potential for division within the House’s Democratic caucus before the forthcoming speaker’s race for the new Congress.

Gosar said progressives were also making gains within the Democratic caucus, among which included Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA). For that reason, he saw the potential for House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) supplanting current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for the leadership role.

“[A]OC, Omar, Tlaib and Pressley are not the type of people that will back down,” Gosar explained. “They’re going to come with a fight, and that’s why I think there’s going to be a civil war that occurs over the next several weeks before the speakership race. And I think there’s a change coming. And when that change comes, I think it will be somebody like Jim Clyburn that they put in that position that maybe can mitigate the fiasco that is occurring within that Democratic Party.”

Gosar referenced remarks made by Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) decrying the far-left flank of the House Democratic caucus push for “socialism.”

“I see it because the caucus meeting they had yesterday — I believe what [Abigail] Spanberger – her quote, I mean nothing on the Hill is ever secret,” he added. “[T]here’s definitely tensions here, and like I said, the progressive grew. The moderates lost.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor