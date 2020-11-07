De Blasio Outside NYC Celebration: Election Results ‘Liberation’

While speaking outside celebrations in New York City on Saturday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) described the election results as “liberation.”

De Blasio said, “It’s liberation. It’s just joyous. People have felt this weight and a sense of, we’re divided, and we shouldn’t be that way. And now, there’s a feeling that anything’s possible, that we can heal again, that we can move forward.”

