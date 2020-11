“Now we take Georgia, then we change the world,” Chuck Schumer via @StatusCoup pic.twitter.com/JMtGPzgZUH

While speaking at celebrations for 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden being declared the winner of the 2020 presidential race on Saturday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

