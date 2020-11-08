Ocasio-Cortez: No Democrats ‘Campaigned on Socialism, Defunding the Police’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that no member of the Democratic Party campaigned on “socialism or defunding the police in this general election.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think one of the things that is very important is that is to realize that very effective Republican attacks are going to happen every cycle, so the question is how do we defend ourselves against that? If you look at some of these, you know, some of the arguments that are being advanced, that defund the police or arguments about socialism hurt, not a single member of Congress that I’m aware of campaigned on socialism or defunding the police in this general election.”

She continued, “These were largely slogans, or they were demands from activist groups that we saw in the largest uprising in American history around police brutality. So the question we have is how can we build a more effective Democratic operations that is more stronger and more resilient to Republican attacks? I think many areas we can point out in centralized Democratic operations that are extraordinarily weak. For example, our digital campaigning is very weak. This is an area where Republicans are actually quite strong. You know, President Trump, he won the 2016 election as we know largely on digital organizing and strategy. I believe that many Republicans were very effective at digital organizing strategy as well, whereas the Democratic Party is still campaigning largely as though it’s 2005, and that was 15 years ago. We can do better. When we really dig down and refine our operations, we can be more resilient to these strong Republican attacks.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN