Behar: Biden’s Win Brings Back ‘Truth, Justice and the American Way’

Co-host Joy Behar said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that she believes former Vice President Joe Biden’s win brings back “truth, justice and the American way.”

Behar said, “I did have a — we had champagne, and we all had a great time with some friends in a safe environment, but, you know, a couple of things. Number one, if we were going to cheat or if there was going to be any kind of fraud, why not do it in the Senate also? Why just the presidency? Might as well take the whole enchilada, so they’re completely illogical right there.”

She continued, “Second thing, I would like to congratulate you, Whoopi, having spent four years, and you never mentioned his name once. I think you should get an Emmy for the best non-spoken word. OK? That’s another thing. Or a Grammy rather. Actually, it’s a Grammy. I feel like, you know, this morning I said to Steve, what is that Superman always said? Truth, justice and the American way is back. It’s back. You know, I don’t think that people understand. Today everybody should be happy because just picture in your mind what it could have been if he had won. It would have been the end of this country. It would have been the end of democracy. And I am not exaggerating. I am not exaggerating. I believe in truth. He starts out lying, and he would just continue for another four years. We would never get out of this COVID disaster that we’re in. We would never have scientists if he were here. So please, everybody, take a breath and say thank you, America, for saving our country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN