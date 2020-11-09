Brzezinski: ‘Would Be Traitorous’ of GOP to Fight Election Results

MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski on Monday said it “would be traitorous” of the GOP to fight the presidential election results. Over the weekend, the media declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner, but the President Donald Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in multiple states over claims of voter fraud.

Host Joe Scarborough said it was a “dangerous path” to contest the results. He added Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “knows this election’s over,” and that is why he is focusing on the Georgia Senate run-offs, which Scarborough said the GOP should win unless Republicans “really foul things up” with fighting the results.

“This is nonsense,” Scarborough said of the alleged fraud. “You don’t have to ask where Mitch McConnell is. Mitch McConnell knows how to count votes. Mitch McConnell knows this election’s over. He’s concerned about winning those two Georgia seats, which he should win unless Republicans really foul things up over the next several weeks — which they could do if they follow the madness of Donald Trump’s claims.”

“It would traitorous, actually, to the process that our country has in place for a peaceful transition, and quite frankly, any of these Republicans who try and do that might find themselves in the wrong location across from an adult bookstore,” Brzezinski advised. “I mean, that actually happened.”

