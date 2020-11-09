Cindy McCain to Republicans: ‘Do What’s Right’ — Support Biden’s ‘New Administration’

Spouse of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Cindy McCain said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that the Republican Party needed to put country above party and support the “new administration.”

Co-host Joy Behar asked, “So far, we have not heard any hint of concession from Trump. What do you hope happens in the next few days? Do you think he’ll concede?”

McCain said, “You know, that’s probably the $64,000 question. I would hope that our president will do exactly what is right for this country and concede in a gracious, polite manner. That’s what’s good for the country. Also asking Republicans to do the same, to help support this president in a new administration, and do what’s right for the country, not what’s right for our party, and I’m hoping — I’m hopeful and I pray quite a bit about this. We’ll see what happens.”

She continued, “Most of all right now, it’s —what I want is for this country to be no longer divided and work together. That’s the reason I endorsed Joe.”

She added, “What matters is that we do the right thing for our country. I do sit on the transition team, and I’m very proud and honored to do so, and my job is to help include Republicans into places within the administration. This is an administration that’s going to be all-inclusive, and there is a role for Republicans in the administration. Our party, on the other hand, I think that what we will see now is probably a bit of a change. Our party was always the party that was the party of inclusion. Years ago, during Ronald Reagan’s administration and so on, we were the inclusive ones. We were the party of Abraham Lincoln, and we’ve gone so far awry on what our values are as Republicans that it’s time to step back, slow down and stop this, and go back to our core values with regards to our Republican Party. I’m hoping that happens.”

