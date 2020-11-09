Clyburn: If GOP Doesn’t ‘Join’ Biden’s Programs, ‘Go with the Executive Order’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden will “Absolutely” do a lot by executive order, “And I want him to.” Clyburn further stated that Biden should ask Republicans to join in with his programs, “And if they don’t, then let’s go with the executive order.”

Host Joy Reid asked, “You already have the Biden administration planning executive orders. … They want to get the United States back on the Paris Climate Accords. They’re going to reverse this withdrawal from the World Health Organization, which is great news, repeal the ban on all travel from Muslim-majority countries, reinstate the DREAMers program. So, he’s going to have to do a lot by executive order, right?”

Clyburn responded, “Absolutely. And I want him to. The fact of the matter is, extend the olive branch, let them know what your programs are, ask them to join. And if they don’t, then let’s go with the executive order. I used to say that to Barack Obama all the time. And I’m saying that here.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett