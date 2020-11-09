Cotton: Biden’s China History ‘Another Reason’ GA Senate Races Are Key

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated that one of the reasons that re-electing Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) is important is “Joe Biden has a 48-year history of selling out American workers and American jobs to China, to say nothing of his son’s shady dealings in China.” And both Perdue and Loeffler have been tough on China.

Cotton said, “China has been rooting for Joe Biden throughout this campaign. Because Joe Biden has a 48-year history of selling out American workers and American jobs to China, to say nothing of his son’s shady dealings in China. So, that’s another reason why we need to elect David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who have been tough on the Chinese Communist Party from the very beginning.”

