De Blasio: Social Distancing Will Help Prevent Second Wave, ‘Haven’t Seen Too Much Ill’ from Activities Like Election Celebrations

During a press conference on Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) stated that “the more that people wear masks, practice social distancing,” the better the city will be able to prevent a second wave of coronavirus and that while city officials are keeping an eye on whether the celebrations over the weekend might cause an increase in cases, “if people have a mask on and they’re outdoors, we haven’t seen too much ill come of that.”

De Blasio said that “the more that people wear masks, practice social distancing, all those basics, the more we’re able to fight back that second wave.”

Later, in response to a question on the celebrations over the weekend possibly increasing cases, de Blasio said, “We’re always looking at that and any other situation like it,” and continued, “I had this conversation with the doctors this morning, the huge difference between outdoors with a mask versus indoors without a mask. This is really what we’re seeing, decisively. Those outdoor gatherings, always something to keep an eye on, but if people have a mask on and they’re outdoors, we haven’t seen too much ill come of that. Increasingly, the concern is more and more people indoors…not enough…wearing a mask, that’s overwhelmingly where our concern is.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett