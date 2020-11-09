Scarborough on Trump Not Conceding Election: ‘He’s a Reckless Man’ — ‘Everybody Knows This Is Over’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough hit President Donald Trump for not conceding the 2020 presidential elections as his campaign has filed lawsuits in multiple states over voter fraud.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski questioned why Trump is continuing to declare victory on Twitter and fighting the results. Scarborough argued that Trump is “reckless,” and nobody believes him.

“I’m asking the question … what does he see on the other side of this that is having him act so unbelievably erratically against what is so transparent and true?” Brzezinski wondered.

“We’re four years into Donald Trump, and you’re asking what does he think is coming out of this? He’s a day trader,” Scarborough replied. “As Maggie Haberman said, he’s survived trying to live the next 10 minutes. He will figure out at some point it’s over because people around him know it’s over.”

“Well, of course. But I think many would say the more destruction you do now, the more destruction you do to your next act,” Brzezinski stated.

“Nobody believes him. Nobody believes a word he’s saying,” Scarborough added. “What destruction? Nobody believes him. Listen, I think it’s reckless, yes, it’s reckless. He’s a reckless man, but nobody believes him. His family doesn’t believe — I think everybody knows this is over. They just do.”

