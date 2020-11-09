Warnock: ‘Presumptuous’ for Me to Say if I Support Court-Packing

On raising the issues of court-packing, statehood for DC & Puerto Rico, @ReverendWarnock says the GOP is trying to "trying to divide us again, and it's really sad." Full interview here >>> https://t.co/y0mqvHZiZ7 #GASen pic.twitter.com/k6oSv4JJMU

During an interview with Gray DC on Monday, Georgia Democratic senatorial candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock responded to a question on whether he supports court-packing by saying that “it’s presumptuous” of him to discuss “what ought to happen with the courts.”

In response to a question on whether he supports packing the court or statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico, Warnock said, “I think that they’re [Republicans] trying to divide us, again, and it’s really sad. Because, at the end of the day, E Pluribus Unum, out of many, one, that’s the covenant that we have with one another, as an American people. I support that. I believe in that with all of my heart. And I’m going to stand up and defend it.”

After being asked again if he supports expanding the Supreme Court, Warnock responded, “I’m really focused on representing the concerns of ordinary people here in Georgia. I think it’s presumptuous for me to go further down that path, talking about what ought to happen with the courts. I’m hopeful that the people of Georgia will look at my life, look at my record, and give me the great honor of representing them in the United States Senate.”

