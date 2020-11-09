Watch: FNC’s Cavuto Cuts Off Trump Presser — ‘I Can’t in Good Countenance Continue Showing This’

Fox News Channel anchor Neil Cavuto cut away from campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany speaking at a Trump campaign press conference on Monday afternoon.

McEnany said, “There is only one party in America trying to keep observers out of the count room, that party my friends is the Democrat party. You don’t take these positions because you want an honest election. You don’t oppose an audit of the vote because you want an accurate count. You don’t oppose our effort at sunlight at transparency because you have nothing to hide. You take these positions because you are a welcoming fraud and you are welcoming illegal voting.”

Cavuto said, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, I just think we have to be very clear. She’s charging the other side is welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting, unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this.”

He continued, “I want to make sure that maybe they do have something back that up. That is an explosive charge to make at the other side is effectively rigging and cheating. If she does bring proof of that we will take you back.”

He added, “So far, she started saying right at the outset welcoming fraud, welcoming illegal voting, not so fast.”

