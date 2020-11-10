Abrams Reassures Colbert — ‘Orange Menace of Putrescence’ Getting White House Eviction

Community organizer and 2016 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams declared Monday on CBS’s “The Late Show” that President Donald Trump would be leaving the White House.

Colbert asked, “When it became clear Georgia looked like it would swing over to Biden’s side, can you talk me through that moment, maybe? Was it Friday morning?”

Abrams said, “It was actually Wednesday. We had a pretty good sense because we have an amazing data team. But Lauren Groh-Wargo, my consigliere my partner in this work, and I were texting back and forth because we had the numbers we thought were coming from the remaining counties, and it was that morning I called her and I said this was the first time I’d woken up in November without curling into the fetal position first. And she was, like, I know, I’m afraid, feels like we’re winning. I’m, like, I know, but don’t say it out loud. And the numbers got bigger and bigger, and we got happier and happier.”

Colbert asked, “Do you have anything to say out there to Democrats? I saw several think pieces this weekend where Democrats or just political writers are saying like the Democrats won but did they really?”

Abrams answered, “Yeah, we really won. There is an orange menace of putrescence that will no longer be able to occupy the White House. That is a big deal.”

She added, “There is an incoming president who had moral leadership and character and who actually believes in science and facts. We have seen the chase in the face of leadership by adding Kamala Harris, a woman of color, so that women at large and of color can see themselves in the highest positions of the land. Did I mention Trump is leaving? That’s a big win. We have to get the rest of it done.”

