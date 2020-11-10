Tom Cotton: ‘There’s No Doubt that the Beijing Box Came in for Joe Biden’

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” on Monday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) responded to a question about how the U.S.-China relationship would look under a potential Biden administration.

The Arkansas Republican insisted a Biden White House would be favorable for China and urged viewers to take that into account as it pertains to control of the U.S. Senate.

“We may still be waiting to get certified and final results from places like Georgia and North Carolina,” he said. “But I think there’s no doubt that the Beijing box came in for Joe Biden. China has been rooting for Joe Biden throughout this campaign because Joe Biden has a 48-year history of selling out American workers and American jobs to China, to say nothing of his son’s shady dealings in China. So that’s another reason why we need to elect David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who have been tough on the Chinese Communist Party from the very beginning.”

