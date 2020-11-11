Lankford: Biden Will Be Getting Intel Briefings by Friday or ‘I Will Step In’

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) threatened to “step in” if Joe Biden was not given access to U.S. intelligence briefings by Friday during an interview with Tulsa, OK radio KRMG host Russell Mills on Wednesday.

Mills said, “I gotta tell you, national security is a concern. Because Mr. Biden is not getting the briefings that he would normally be getting at this stage of the process.”

Lankford said, “That should be resolved by Friday.

He explained, “GSA has to certify that election to start turning it around. The first day they can do that on the calendar is Friday. And when that occurs, they should actually step in and, I will tell you, I’m on the committee of oversight, I’ve already started engaging in this area.”

He continued, “There’s nothing wrong with Vice President Biden getting the briefings to be able to prepare himself and so that he can be ready.”

He added, “There is no loss from him getting the briefings to be able to do that, and if that’s not occurring by Friday, I will step in as well and to be able to push to say ‘This needs to occur,’ so that, regardless of the outcome of the election, whichever way that it goes, people can be ready for that actual task.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN