NYT’s Friedman Urges Democrats to Move to Georgia, Register to Vote

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman said Tuesday night on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” that Democrats should move to Georgia and register to vote in the two runoff U.S. Senate races in January.

On coronavirus stimulus legislation, Cuomo asked, “You know, if these guys are holding on to Trump’s coattails thinks he’s going to run again in four years or something like that, what is the chance we get the kind of action we need to get past this pandemic?”

Friedman said, “You can sit back, Chris, and say, it is good if you have divided government. There is skin in the game. Then maybe they will want to cooperate more. But what is McConnell telling us? He wants your scalp in the game. Okay? That’s what he wants. He’s already telling us he’s going to try to do to Biden what he did to Obama. And what that means is, I hope everybody moves to Georgia, you know, in the next month or two, registers to vote, and votes for these two Democratic senators, running against incidentally two Georgia senators, both of whom were investigated for what? For getting a briefing on the Coronavirus and then selling stocks before the public was aware of that information, both of them were investigated for that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN