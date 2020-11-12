AL Senator-Elect Tuberville: Joe Biden Is a ‘Socialist’ — ‘Can’t Wait to Get His Hands on Your Money’

It has been a little more than a week since Alabama voters chose former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville over incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) to represent the state in the next Congress.

While questions remain about the presidential election at the top of the ballot in last week’s election, Tuberville warned that Joe Biden would impose a socialist philosophy on the country during an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5 on Thursday.

“If we elect Joe Biden when all this is said and done — hopefully it does not happen,” he said. “We elected a socialist. He’s going to go socialism. The key to doing that is finding a way to really get people to understand how they can get the government more involved. Well, this virus has helped get the government more involved in people’s lives of telling you what you can do, can’t do, church, work, going to school. They’ll do the same thing. Joe Biden can’t wait to get his hands on your money and give money back to everybody across this country at an even rate. They want to make sure they’re going to distribute wealth. That’s what socialism is. You’re not going to have the freedom to do what you want to do. Folks, we’re in a tough situation, and we dialed it up ourselves in terms of who we just elected as president. It is what it is. We’re a free country. You’ve got a right to vote.”

The Republican Senator-Elect said he hoped that Democrats would fight among themselves as Republicans on Capitol Hill work to fend off any radical policies advances by Democrats.

“And, of course, in this state, we didn’t do it,” Tuberville continued. “We voted for the best president there had ever been in our lifetime that understands and has common sense and doesn’t have to follow a group of people. I told an interview on Fox News the other day — I said, ‘Folks, the good thing about it right now, the Democrats — they’ve got too many cooks in the kitchen. They’ve got communists, socialists and liberals.’ Can they get anything done? I don’t know because they’ll be fighting. So we will let them fight. Hopefully, we’ll get enough control in the Republican Party in terms of the Senate because we’re all on the same page of giving freedom back to the American people, low taxes, stop all this immigration stuff and get back to and protect the people in our neighborhoods.”

