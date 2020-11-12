Graham Pledges $1 Million Donation GA Sens. Loeffler, Perdue Campaigns

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) vowed to give $1 million to his colleagues’ reelection bids, Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA).

Both Loeffler and Perdue face January 5 runoff elections in what is expected to determine which party will control the U.S. Senate.

“I’m going to donate a million dollars to Senators Loeffler and Perdue from my campaign to make sure they have the resources to combat a tsunami of liberal money about to sink Georgia,” he said. “The Democrats outspent us in 2020 probably 3-1. My opponent raised $140 million through the Act Blue Giving app, where liberals all over America can send small donations in to Democratic candidates. I raised $108 million thanks to your audience.”

“I’m going to do two things — give a million bucks to help them from my campaign and challenge every Republican who has a website in the Senate and the House, direct every donation to Georgia,” Graham continued. “So if you come on to lindsaygraham.com, you will find out how to give to Perdue and Loeffler. And every Republican, Mitch McConnell, has done this. If we don’t combat Act Blue, we’re in trouble. Win Red, which is the alternative to Act Blue, raised a billion in the 2020 cycle. Act Blue raised $1.5 billion in the last three months. We’ve got to get better. I’ve got 2 million donors. I’m going to ask my donors to help Georgia. And I would encourage every other Republican just don’t go to Georgia, give to Georgia.”

