Klain: Harris Is ‘Going to Be a Very Influential’ Vice President

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain stated that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is “going to be a very influential, very important vice president.”

Klain said, “She is an incredibly insightful and trusted voice already by President-elect Biden. Her views are being heard as they discuss policy matters, as they discuss the range of personnel matters. She is going to be the last person in the room. She’s going to be the last voice he hears from before he makes important decisions. It’s been impressive to see the range of experiences and perspectives she brings to this. I don’t think it’s a surprise to anyone who saw her campaign, who’s seen her as a senator, seen her as attorney general of California. But she has been a very strong voice, she’s a very strong force as he starts to make these decisions. She’s going to be a very influential, very important vice president.”

