Rick Scott: GA Will Reject Dem Senate Candidates — ‘Americans Don’t Want Socialism’

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) predicted voters in Georgia would reject Democratic senatorial candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock in the upcoming January 5 runoff.

Scott said Georgia would elect Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) because Americans did not want socialism and that they disagreed with the defund the police movement.

“We’re going to win in Georgia,” Scott outlined. “We’re going to win because we’re on the right side of the issues.”

“Georgians are like Floridians — actually most of the country,” he added. “We like the life we have. We don’t want higher taxes. We don’t want … you know, we don’t want people to take away our religious freedom and Second Amendment rights. We like the police. We like law enforcement. We like public safety. So, I mean, what the Democrats want to do is not what America wants. America doesn’t want socialism.”

Scott, also the former governor of Florida, pointed to Miami as an example of Americans rejecting socialism.

“We picked up two House seats over probably the biggest issue was this idea that Americans want socialism. We don’t,” he emphasized. “We want capitalism and free markets.

