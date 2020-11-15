Fauci: Coronavirus Task Force Should Begin Meeting with Biden’s Transition Team

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that it would be good if President Donald Trump would clear top health experts to work with Joe Biden’s transition team on the coronavirus pandemic.

Anchor Jake Tapper asked, “President Trump’s administration is refusing to acknowledge reality and being blocking the transition process with President-elect Joe Biden’s team and as well as relating to fighting the pandemic. how problematic is it for the fight against the coronavirus if the NIH and your agency and other government experts are not able to begin communicating with President-Elect Biden’s team?”

Fauci said, “As you know, I’ve been through multiple transitions, having served for 36 years. The time period measured from weeks to several months is real important in a smooth handing over of the information as well. It’s like passing a baton in a race. You don’t want to stop and then give it to somebody. You want to essentially keep going, and that is what transition is, so it certainly would make things more smoothly if we could do that.”

Tapper said, “Just as a public health measure, you think it would be a good idea if your team would be able to work with the Biden/Harris transition team right now, just in terms of what is best for the public health of the American people?”

Fauci said, “Of course, Jake, that is obvious. Of course, it would be better if we could start working with them.”

