Slaoui: J&J and AstraZeneca Vaccines Could Be Approved in February-March Timeframe

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Bill Hemmer Reports,” Operation Warp Speed Chief Adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said coronavirus vaccines by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca “should come to fruition, hopefully, in the same way that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine came,” and “probably in the February-March timeframe could be approved.”

Slaoui said that Pfizer and Moderna will file for emergency use authorization with the FDA within the next week or two, “The FDA probably will need a week or ten days or so to review, assess all the data, you have thousands and thousands of pages, and then they will have an independent advisory committee that advises the FDA on whether to approve the emergency authorization or not. Once approved, the CDC and its advisory board…will recommend the vaccine for use in certain populations. And at that moment, we are ready and prepared to start distributing enough vaccine doses during the month of December to immunize about 20 million of the U.S. population. … And then, on an ongoing basis, month on month, we will have about enough to immunize 25 million people with these two vaccines.”

He continued, “There are more vaccines in the pipeline that should come to fruition, hopefully, in the same way that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine came, with the J&J vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine, probably in the February-March timeframe could be approved.”

