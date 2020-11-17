CNN’s Cuomo: Trump Is ‘Lying His Ass Off’ on Election Fraud Claims

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo Tuesday on his show “Cuomo Prime Time” accused President Donald Trump of “lying his ass off” about fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Panelist David Gregory said, “There were not widespread irregularities. We should be celebrating the fact that there was not outside interference, that this went off so well in a pandemic. There are always things to look at in terms of irregularities in an election, but there was nothing widespread. This is not on a level. There are trial lawyers who are hacks and there are good ones. You know how I know the difference? In this case the good lawyers are getting out of this litigation. They don’t want to be any part of it. It’s Rudy Giuliani and others who are involved and they’re not getting anywhere. You saw that play out tonight in Michigan.”

Cuomo said, “You know what, you’re right, and therefore I amend my previous statement. When I said the USA does not stand proud, it stands divided, which is true, but it is impressive, Anthony, that the system has withstood a president lying his ass off about things that went wrong with no proof. You know, that’s a big hammer that he swings. And he’s got an entire half of the political system saying nothing no matter how far afield his claims. That’s a lot to withstand, but so far the courts have stood to be blind to anything but law and fact.”

Panelist Anthony Scaramucci said, “Well, when you were interviewing the secretary of state of Michigan, I was thinking about my patriotism and her call to patriotism, and I was thinking about our system, and I was literally feeling so optimistic about the country in 2021 and beyond. But what I will say to both of you which I’m super worried about is because of the Republican Party and the way they’re acting, we could be potentially one election away from Hungarian-style authoritarianism.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN