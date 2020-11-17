Cruz: ‘Abuses of Power’ by Tech Companies ‘Aided and Abetted by Democrats’ Will ‘Get Worse’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said “abuses of power” by tech companies will “get worse in coming years” and will be “aided and abetted by Democrats that want to silence someone who disagrees.”

Cruz said, “One of the most chilling aspects of today’s hearing in the Judiciary Committee was Senate Democrat after Senate Democrat, their questions were essentially…why don’t you censor more? Why do you allow these views we don’t like to be heard or to exist? I think that is really, really dangerous. And I do think you’re going to see the abuses of power get worse in coming years with — aided and abetted by Democrats that want to silence someone who disagrees.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett