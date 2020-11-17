FNC’s Carlson: Elites Displaying a ‘Weirdly Recognizable’ Combination of Hypocrisy, Authoritarianism with Coronavirus ‘Reset’

Monday, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson opened his program by criticizing high-profile figures openly calling for COVID-19 to be used as an opportunity for a so-called “great reset.”

This so-called “reset” is plagued with elements of hypocrisy and authoritarianism, according to Carlson.

Transcript as follows:

CARLSON: By this point, you probably heard about problems with voting machines in various states on Election Day.

You’ve heard claims of massive fraud, millions of ballots changed from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. If you’re on the internet, you know what we’re talking about. The question is, is it true? Was there massive fraud? It’s a very serious charge that every American should be considering. We took a close look at that story. And we’ll have the results of that for you in just a minute.

But first, you may have noticed America is locking down again; in some places that’s already happening. If you have kids, you’ve seen it. Joe Biden has promised more of it. Masks and quarantines, limits on travel, restrictions on who you can eat with, who you can touch and how. The most intimate details of our lives completely controlled by our leadership class.

People who used to scream of politicians “Keep your hands off my body” aren’t saying a thing about this. In fact, they’re encouraging it. So the question is, what exactly is this about? It’s not about science. If masks and lockdowns, prevented spikes in coronavirus infections, we wouldn’t be seeing spikes in coronavirus infections after nine months, but we are seeing them.

So clearly the geniuses got it wrong once again. This time, they are not even bothering to point to legitimate scientific studies to support continuing their policies because there aren’t any studies that support that. So what is going on?

Catholic Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano has some idea, he has thought about it. Vigano was one of the truth-tellers in his church. He made himself deeply unpopular several years ago with many in the hierarchy by exposing their complicity in decades of sex abuse. They hate him for it.

But Vigano is 79 years old and in the way that older people stop caring what others think, he really doesn’t care, so instead, he says what he thinks is true. A few weeks ago, he wrote a letter to President Donald Trump assessing the lockdowns from a perspective you almost never hear in this country.

“No one up until last February,” Vigano wrote ” … would ever have thought that in all of our cities, citizens would be arrested simply for wanting to walk down the street to breathe, to want to keep their businesses open, to want to go to church on Sunday. Yet now it is happening all over the world. The fundamental rights of citizens and believers are being denied in the name of a health emergency that is revealing itself more and more fully as instrumental to the establishment of an inhuman faceless tyranny,” end quote.

Now, you may not have heard those words before and there’s a reason for that. The usual foot soldiers for conformity in our news media did their best to suppress and discredit Vigano’s letter to the President. Yahoo News tried to tie the elderly clergyman somehow to QAnon, which to them made sense.

He alleged that a global health emergency was being used by the people in power for ends that had nothing to do with the virus itself. And of course, that’s crazy talk. It’s a conspiracy theory, Russian disinformation, probably racist, better pull it off the internet right away. Censor those ideas before they infect the whole country.

That’s the media position on that. The only problem is that what Vigano wrote is actually true. It’s not a conspiracy theory, it is factually accurate.

Watch this video from September. You may not have seen it. It wasn’t played much in this country. This is the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau speaking to the United Nations.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JUSTIN TRUDEAU, CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER: This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset. This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to reimagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality, and climate change.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, “This is our chance,” says Justin Trudeau. Not our chance to save you from a virus with a 99 percent survival rate, you’ll almost certainly be fine and they are fully aware of that. This is our chance to impose totally unprecedented social controls on the population in order to bypass democracy and change everything to conform with their weird academic theories that have never been tested in the real world and by the way, don’t actually make sense. This is their chance.

Quote, “This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset,” end quote. Keep in mind that’s not from QAnon. That is a head of state talking. And he is not alone.

Klaus Schwab is the founder of the World Economic Forum. Schwab has written a book called “COVID-19: The Great Reset.” The book isn’t really about science or medicine. No, instead it describes, quote, “What changes will be needed to create a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable world going forward,” end quote.

What changes is Schwab talking about? We don’t know. What we’re certain of is that you’re going to pay for them and the people in charge will benefit from them. You can bet on that.

What’s telling us how different this is now from the way our leaders were talking back when the pandemic began? So statewide coronavirus lockdowns in this country started about eight months ago in mid-March.

At the time, California’s Governor Gavin Newsom predicted that 56 percent of his state’s population — that’s more than 25 million people — would become infected with the virus within eight weeks. Businesses would need to shut down, Newsom acknowledged, but he also promised it would all be over soon. Quote, “This is not a permanent state.” Newsome assured us. “It is a moment in time.” And that should have made us nervous. Because in the end, that moment continued indefinitely.

Pretty soon, Gavin Newsom was telling us who we’re allowed to be around and who we are allowed to talk to.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): As always, I want to remind you, limit your mixing with people outside of your household. It’s just commonsense. But the data suggests not everybody is practicing commonsense.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: OK, so that was in July, when Gavin Newsom told the data suggests. What have we learned from the data since then?

Well, as of November 15th, about 2.6 percent of the total State of California has been infected. That’s roughly 20 million fewer people than Gavin Newsom predicted to be infected by May.

So in some ways that looks like a victory. Can we declare victory? No. Just the opposite.

Today, Newsom announced that more lockdowns are underway. California, he said, is pulling the emergency brake. The emergency brake? On life itself.

Tonight, 41 counties in our biggest state are under the most restrictive form of lockdown. Churches, gyms, restaurants, et cetera cannot conduct any kind of indoor operations. So on what grounds is Gavin Newsom declaring this? Well, scientific grounds, of course. Gavin Newsom believes in science, but he doesn’t believe in it for himself because personally, as man, Gavin Newsom is exempt from the laws of epidemiology.

And we know this because nine days ago, the Governor was caught violating his own guidelines, eating at one of the state’s most expensive restaurants with a dozen other people. And by the way, he is fine. He didn’t die from it.

When you’re God, you don’t fear viruses. Lockdowns are for mortals.

So you’d think getting caught would hurt Newson, getting caught ignoring your own rules used to be a major problem for politicians. But it’s not anymore. They are no longer humiliated by their own hypocrisy.

The point of the exercise is to humiliate the rest of us by forcing us to obey transparently absurd orders. Let’s see what we can make them do next. OK, for health reasons, everyone has to wear a Viking hat with horns every Wednesday.

It’s the law. Dr. Fauci’s orders.

By the way people would do that. They would. They’d follow the orders. CNN would scream at them if they didn’t.

In an environment like this dominated by completely unreasonable demands, from the people on top, mediocrities like Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago thrive. This is a moment created for her and people like her.

Watch Lightfoot explain on MSNBC how she has no personal obligation to follow the lockdown restrictions that you could be arrested for ignoring.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: What do you say to those who are criticizing you, less than a week ago, you went out and stood before a massive crowd who was celebrating Joe Biden’s victory? And now you’re saying your city has to shut down.

How do you have one and not the other?

MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT (D), CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: There are times when we actually do need to have a relief and come together, and I felt like that was one of those times. That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Notice the complete lack of embarrassment, no shame whatsoever. Inflection in the voice doesn’t move. There are times when the rules just don’t apply to me. OK. And no one says anything.

So what specifically are those times? When don’t the rules apply to the people making the rules?

Well, in Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser decided that her rules did not apply to Joe Biden’s victory party in Delaware, so she went.

Going to the party, she explained, was quote, “Absolutely essential.” And it was — and you would have guessed this — “official business.” So Muriel Bowser didn’t have to quarantine or restrict her travel in any way because it was on behalf of the Democratic Party.

What does the great reset look like? That’s what it looks like. Where the people in charge can do whatever they want because they are in charge.

No principle is universal. No standard is evenly applied.

No one is enjoying this more than the Governor of Washington State, Jay Inslee. Inslee is not a man of science, he is a lawyer like the rest of them. But watch him explain what you’re not going to be allowed to do anymore in his state.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. JAY INSLEE (D-WA): Indoor social gatherings with people from outside your home are prohibited unless they quarantine for 14 days prior to the social gathering. Outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than five people.

Restaurants and bars are closed for indoor service. Religious services will be limited to 25 percent of indoor capacity or 200 people, whichever is less, and choirs, bands or ensembles are prohibited from performing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So the great reset is coming. The richest people in the world are behind it completely. Bill Gates supports the great reset.

What will the great reset look like? Well, there will be no live music in the great reset. Choirs will be illegal unless they are singing the praises of Kamala Harris. According to CNN, Christmas will be banned. Sorry, put on your mask and spend the holidays alone. Good luck.

So how long can this all continue? This weird, and yet weirdly recognizable combination of hypocrisy and authoritarianism? Well, it’s hard to imagine it could go on forever.

In his letter last month to the President, Archbishop Vigano wrote this, and it’s worth hearing, quote, “This great reset is designed to fail because those who planned it do not understand that there are still people ready to take to the streets to defend their rights to protect their loved ones, to give a future to their children and their grandchildren.” End quote.

Let’s hope that’s true.