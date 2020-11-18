Loeffler: ‘Everything’s on the Line’ in GA Runoff — ‘We’re the Firewall Against Socialism in This Country’

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) on Wednesday warned that “so much is at stake” in the January 5 Georgia Senate runoff elections as she and fellow incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) look to fend off Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Loeffler said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that she and Perdue are “the firewall against socialism in this country.” She argued that if the GOP loses control of the Senate, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) would abolish the filibuster, pack the court and “implement a dramatic tax increase.”

“Well, obviously everything’s on the line. We’re the firewall against socialism in this country,” Loeffler asserted. “And Chuck Schumer said, ‘Now we take Georgia, then we change America,’ and that’s exactly what he means. We know he would abolish the filibuster, he’d pack the court, he’d implement a dramatic tax increase on all hard-working families across America, and he has his own agent of change in Raphael Warnock, who is running against me and my race — the most radically liberal candidate for senate in the country. Don’t take my word for it. It’s in his own words. He’s someone that doesn’t support the police. He said that you can’t serve in the military and serve God. He celebrated Fidel Castro in his own church. So, this is the type of candidate, the type of agenda that Democrats want to enact if we don’t hold the line in Georgia on January 5.”

“[W]hat we’re running on is the American dream, economic opportunity that lifts all Americans up,” she added. “This isn’t about Republicans and Democrats right now. This is about the American dream or socialism. That’s what is at stake.”

