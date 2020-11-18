Susan Rice: ‘I’m Very Open to Serving’ in the Biden-Harris Administration

Former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice said on Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that she was ready and able to serve in a Biden-Harris administration.

Mitchell said, “Ambassador Rice, have you been approached by the Biden team? Would you be willing to serve?”

Rice said, “Andrea, you know better than to try to get me into that. I’m not going to get into any kind of personnel issues. I’ve said many times and in different contexts that I’m very glad that we have Joe Biden and Kamala Harris coming to the White House. They’re going to bring compassionate, responsible, effective leadership. And if they think I can be helpful to them in any particular capacity, I’m very open to serving.”

She added, “But for me, the most important thing is that we are going to have leadership back in the White House that understands that we need allies. We need to act responsibly in the world. We don’t make precipitous decisions without consulting them. We don’t fire officials like Chris Krebs, who is a patriot, who did his job and did it very well, under very difficult circumstances, and has more work to do, not just to worry about foreign interference but we’ve had attacks, cyberattacks on our hospitals and health care infrastructure, in the height of a pandemic. We need responsible leadership in the Department of Homeland Security in that role. And we won’t thankfully, after January 20, have leadership that fires people out of spite simply for doing what the American people expect them to do and doing it well.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN