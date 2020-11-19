Crenshaw: ‘Public Option Is Simply a Slow Roll to Medicare for All’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) stated that “public option is simply a slow roll to Medicare for all,” and “does eventually get rid of your private insurance by undercutting all private insurance.”

Crenshaw said of 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden [relevant remarks begin around 2:30] “He’ll say that he’s going to protect your private insurance, but let’s not forget, he was part of the Obama administration who lied to us about keeping your doctor. You think they’re telling us the truth about keeping your private insurance? The public option is simply a slow roll to Medicare for all, if you look at the economics of it, there’s really no other way out of it. It does eventually get rid of your private insurance by undercutting all private insurance.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett