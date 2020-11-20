Biden to Reporter Asking about Getting Kids in School: ‘Why Are You the Only Guy That Always Shouts out Questions?’

Asked Biden if he will encourage teacher unions to cooperate to get kids back in school because the COVID task force said it is safe to be in the classroom. He didn't answer. “Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?” he said. pic.twitter.com/x2DsG5Fmgo

On Friday, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden declined to say whether he would encourage teachers’ unions to engage in more cooperation to help get kids back into classrooms and instead wondered why the reporter who asked him about the issue “always shouts out questions?”

CBS News Campaign Reporter Bo Erickson asked, “Mr. Biden, the COVID Task Force said it’s safe for students to be in class. Are you going to encourage unions to cooperate more to bring kids back to classroom[s], sir?”

Biden responded, “Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett