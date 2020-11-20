De Niro: ‘Nuts’ Giuliani Used to Prosecute the Mob — Now He Represents the Trump ‘Mob Family’

Actor Robert De Niro said Friday on ABC’s “The View” it was “nuts” that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York prosecuted the mob and now he works for the Trump’s which De Niro called a “mob family.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I wanted to ask you about Giuliani because Rudy Giuliani is still trying to fight the results in court with ridiculous claims. Yesterday he quoted “My Cousin Vinny” in a press conference. Earlier this week, he claimed the mafia of Democrats rigged the votes for Biden. Giuliani used to prosecute actual mob bosses in the ’80s in federal court. What happened to him?”

De Niro said, “I know. I know. He’s the one who was prosecuting under the RICO Act the way I understand it, and now he’s representing a mob family. It’s crazy. It’s crazy.”

He continued, “I don’t know what happened to him. I feel bad for him.”

Hostin said, “Why do you think he would do this?”

De Niro said, “I think just for the attention, maybe desperation, maybe whatever else. That’s the only way. I can’t understand because it’s just as easy to say, ‘Look. I can’t buy into this. I can’t go along with this. It’s over. I’m out.’ He would have so much respect, and people would hire him and want to hire him, and he’s gone this other way. It’s just nuts.”

