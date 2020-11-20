Loeffler on Runoff: Bipartisan Group Should Examine GA Mail-In Ballots — ‘Georgians Deserve to Know’

On Friday, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) pushed for a bipartisan group to examine the mail-in ballots in the upcoming January 5 Georgia Senate runoffs. Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) are both seeking to fend off Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade asked Loeffler if she agrees with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that Georgia’s current system to verify signatures on mail-in ballots is ripe for fraud.

With the Senate majority hinging on the Georgia runoff, Loeffler agreed with Graham. She emphasized that every legal vote should be counted since “everything is on the line.”

“Lindsey’s right,” Loeffler responded. “We need a bipartisan look at these signatures at these ballots and make sure that every legal vote is counted and that no illegal vote is counted. Georgians deserve to know. Look, they went to the polls. They waited in line. They researched their candidates. They made their voice heard. We need to make sure that that’s taken care of right away because everything is on the line on January 5 — not just here in Georgia but the entire country.”

“Georgians have to trust the process and know that only legal votes will be counted,” she concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent