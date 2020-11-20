MSNBC’s Wallace Questions the ‘Cowardice’ of GOP Men — ‘Can’t Survive a Mean Tweet’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace questioned “the cowardice of the Republican man” Friday on her show “Deadline.”

Discussing Republican lawmakers not calling on President Donald Trump to concede, Wallace said, “You know, that is going to be the legacy of this time, Rev. And if you look at all of the examples of people he goes after, he has used his Justice Department, he tried to sue John Bolton for writing a book. Charlie Savage reported they tried to go after Omarosa for writing a book, and he’s attacked all three of us on Twitter, and people are still standing. I mean, what explains the cowardice of the Republican man, Rev, that they are the only people that can’t survive a mean tweet?”

Sharpton said, “Well, you can’t bring cowardice out of people that are not cowardly. And what we began to see is that a lot of Republican leaders must have been cowards all along, and all they needed was a bullying to come out and expose it, and that is what Donald Trump has done.”

