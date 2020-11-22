Hogan: Trump Is Making America Look Like a ‘Banana Republic’ — ‘Stop the Nonsense’

Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Donald Trump’s post-election actions were making America look like a “banana republic.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “You said President Trump would do the right thing and concede, and frankly, he has done everything other than the right thing and done everything he can to subvert the process, including pressuring state officials directly, phoning canvassing board officials and having legislators flown in. Do you still have confidence that President Trump will eventually do the right thing?”

Hogan said, “Well, I have confidence that on January 20th, the president-elect is going to be sworn in, but I’m not sure, you know, I could say I’m confident that the president is going to the right thing. Look. I thought the pressuring of the legislators to try to somehow, you know, change the outcome with electors was completely outrageous. Guite frankly, we used to supervise elections around the world, and we were the most respected country with respect to elections. Now we are beginning to look like we are a banana republic. Now it’s time for them to stop the nonsense. It’s more bizarre every single day, and, frankly, I’m embarrassed that more people in the party aren’t speaking up.”

