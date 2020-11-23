Carville: Investigations into Trump Can’t Be Stopped — They Have ‘Momentum’

Former lead strategist for Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign James Carville said Monday on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” the investigations, including those by the Manhattan district attorney, the New York State Attorney General and the Southern District of New York into President Donald Trump could not be stopped.

Williams said, “Where do you come down on the natural temptation to launch a bunch of investigations?”

Carville said, “Well, that’s the question is, first of all, you can’t stop the Manhattan D. A.. You can’t stop the New York Attorney General. You can’t stop the Southern District of New York. Bill Barr couldn’t stop the Southern District of New York from indicting Steve Bannon. So just the momentum that is out there with these investigations now that I don’t think they can stop.”

He added, “President-elect Biden has indicated some reluctance about this, but he said he’d get the Justice Department — the attorney general prior to this administration a pretty free hand. I don’t know politically the outcome of this, but I think this train is leaving the station. I think these investigations are vigorous and serious. And I think that Trump knows that. I don’t think it can be stopped, Brian, I really don’t.”

