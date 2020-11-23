De Blasio Declines to Tell Candidates to Avoid in-Person Fundraisers

During a press conference on Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) reacted to mayoral candidates in the city holding in-person fundraisers by stating that “it’s important for the people to hear their messages and make a decision on who will be the next mayor in this time of crisis.” And that candidates should “be really strict about following the rules, whatever form their activities take.”

Shant Shahrigian of the New York Daily News asked de Blasio for his thoughts on the fundraisers and whether he would “urge mayoral candidates to refrain from in-person fundraisers, given the current climate?”

De Blasio responded, “I think people have to be careful, Shant. I think the entire concept here is to really follow the rules. Whatever we do in this city, it is about following the very clear guidelines our healthcare leaders have laid out for us. So, I understand the candidates have an election coming up really quite soon in the scheme of things. I understand that they need to get their message out, and it’s important for the people to hear their messages and make a decision on who will be the next mayor in this time of crisis. But what I’d say is be really strict about following the rules, whatever form their activities take. They have to be really, really careful and show people that they’re following the rules. I know they can do it, but they have to just be rigorous about it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett