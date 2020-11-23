FNC’s Janice Dean: ‘Physically Sick’ over Gov. Cuomo’s Emmy Win for Coronavirus Briefings

Senior Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean said on Monday’s broadcast of “Fox & Friends” that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) being awarded an Emmy for his press briefings during the coronavirus pandemic makes her “physically sick.”

Dean’s mother and father-in-law died of coronavirus in one of the state’s elder care facilities.

Dean said, “This is a hard interview to do because we’re going into Thanksgiving, and this is the first Thanksgiving we will have without his parents going into the holiday season. So to hear the governor going on a sort of another self-congratulatory award show after his self-congratulatory book tour to accept an award for his, quote-unquote ‘leadership’ where over 34,000 New Yorkers died, including my husband’s parents, it’s just more grief every time we see this governor celebrating himself on television. It’s just a reminder of the people that we lost, partly because of his leadership.”

She added, “I heard that to get an Emmy Award, you have to send videotape of yourself to the board members. And so to think that the governor was going through some of his TV appearances talking about deaths in New York and submitting those videos to the Emmy folks really makes me physically sick. He could start his award-winning speech by saying, ‘I’m really sorry for your loss.’ That’s something we have never heard from this governor at any of his meetings or his PowerPoint presentations.”

