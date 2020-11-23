Graham: If Democrats Take the Senate, Sanders Will Chair Budget Committee

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) discussed the Senate races in Georgia and said that if Republicans hold the Senate, he will be Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, and if Democrats win both the Georgia races and take the Senate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will chair the Budget Committee.

Graham said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:40] “If Democrats take over the Senate and we lose both Georgia seats, Bernie Sanders will be Chairman of the Budget Committee in the United States Senate. An avowed socialist would be writing the nation’s budget in the Senate. If we keep control of the Senate, by winning both seats in Georgia, I’m going to be the Budget Chairman. I may not be your cup of tea out there, but let me tell you this, I’m a hell of a lot better than Bernie Sanders when it comes to your money.”

