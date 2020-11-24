Ana Navarro: ‘Joy to the World, the Trumps Are Gone, Let Us Receive Joe Biden’

Ana Navarro said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that the thought of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leaving the White House gives her “joy,” which she expressed by singing a parody of “Joy to the World.”

Navarro said, “I’m in the Christmas spirit.”

She sang, “Joy to the world, the Trump’s are gone. Let us receive Joe Biden.”

She continued, “Look, you know, really this tape we heard of Melania was so ironic and absurd and ridiculous. How long have we been hearing Donald Trump talk about the war on Christmas, the war on Christmas, blah, blah, blah the war on Christmas? Turns out the whole time the war on Christmas was coming from within the White House. No wonder she decorated the White House with those trees that looked like the ‘Handmaids’ that one year. She didn’t enjoy it. Be best. Be gone.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I don’t think she’s had this big change of heart. I happen to love Christmas decorating. I think it would such an honor to decorate the White House. That’s an iconic thing to do. Ana is right. Every time she decorated, it looked like the Narnia ice queen decorations. It looked like the Rose Garden only Christmas. It was horrible all the time. Now we know why it was horrible. She didn’t like to do it. I never heard a first lady or anyone else in a prominent position say, ‘Who gives a blank about Christmas stuff?’ We all care about Christmas stuff! Melania, you’re the first lady. I have to agree. She’s like the Grinch who stole Christmas decorations from the White House. I’m just happy this is over. I really am.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN