Donny Deutsch: Trumpism Is Going to Go Away Fast — ‘Nice Is the New Black’

MSNBC commentator Donny Deutsch said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” that the culture will swing against President Donald Trump’s hard-hitting style and make “nice the new black.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “I want to ask you about the Biden team. We talked about the announcements speeches from all of them. I was thinking about Donald Trump’s four-year campaign waging war against the deep state, and I wondered if this is sort of making the deep state great again, making public service and expertise and wanting to serve your country instead of working the private sector a noble and honorable thing again. Does that sound like a brand that the Biden campaign or the Biden transition is seeking?”

Deutsch said, “I think that we’re going to see nice is the new black overall in the country. And it starts with his inner circle, decent, hard-working, service-oriented and goodness. We all lived long enough. We understand how the pendulum goes. You are going to see everything in culture, you’ll see it in the arts, you are going to see it in the way people relate to each other, a very different way. And I do think a lot of these Trumpers as we go forward in the next six months, a year and year and a half and things feel a lot better to a lot of people, I don’t think he’s going to have that hold over the Republican Party that everybody thinks he automatically has. One, two, three, four years is a long time. I think Trumpism is going to go away a bit faster than people might think it will be.”

Wallace said, “From your lips.”

