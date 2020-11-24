Perdue on AOC Campaigning in Georgia: ‘I Want to Buy Her Ticket — I Want Her to Come’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), who is in the middle of a fiercely contested runoff campaign against Georgia Democratic Senatorial nominee Jon Ossoff, responded to the possibility of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) coming to Georgia to campaign on behalf of Ossoff.

Perdue told “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy he would buy her ticket to go to Georgia.

Partial transcript as follows:

DOOCY: One quick question for you. I saw a press availability yesterday. You said that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may come down to Georgia. And you made a very kind offer to her, didn’t you?

PERDUE: Oh, I want to buy her ticket. I want her to come.

DOOCY: You will buy her ticket to go to Georgia?

PERDUE: Absolutely, absolutely.

Listen, what she says is just profound. She said look, we have to win those two seats in Georgia because we do not want to negotiate. She wants the Green New Deal without compromise. I mean, that gave us the Affordable Care Act, Dodd-Frank, the CFPD, the Great Society, the New Deal. I mean, I could go on back 100 years.

When the Democrats have total control, which is what they want, you will end up with massive sweeping changes in America that you would never be able to do with a bipartisan requirement.